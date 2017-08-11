Reverend Richard Coles is the fifth star confirmed for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The Church of England priest knows a thing or two about song and dance, having been a member of eighties pop duo The Communards, alongside Jimmy Sommerville.
The pair scored a number of huge hits, including ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’ before Richard left the pop world behind to become a priest.
He is also the host of BBC Radio 4′s ‘Saturday Live’ programme, and also regularly appears on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show, presenting ‘Pause For Thought’.
Reverend Richard said, “Cometh the hour, cometh the overweight Vicar with arthritis in his knees.”
After Chris Evans announced Richard as the fifth contestant to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly’ on Friday’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Richard told him it was “an easy decision to make”.
He joked: “Anyone who knows me knows that a major dance talent was waiting to be discovered. I just wonder why they took so long, frankly!”
He added that preparation for the gruelling rehearsals has already started. “I’ve cut down on pork pies. My partner David has practically put a padlock on the fridge. So it’s salad, salad, salad.”
Joining Richard on the new series of ‘Strictly’ are ‘This Morning’ host Ruth Langsford, ‘Emmerdale’ star Gemma Atkinson, former Saturdays’ singer Mollie King and ‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami.
Ten more stars are set to be announced ahead of the fifteenth series of the BBC dance show, which kicks off this Autumn.