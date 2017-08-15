Susan Calman is the ninth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. News of the stand-up comedian’s involvement in the BBC dance show was confirmed on former ‘Strictly’ contestant Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Susan Calman

The 42-year-old Glaswegian told Jeremy: “I am so excited. I’ve been a Strictly superfan for years and this is going to be the best ride possible.” She added: “Being on Strictly is a dream come true. Finally I can reveal all the moves I’ve been practising in my kitchen to the nation. I am an enthusiastic home dancer and now on Saturday nights I’ll be dancing in other people’s homes in a (hopefully) entertaining way. I am terrified but excited to start my Strictly journey.”

As well as being a stand-up comic, Susan is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4. She appears on ‘The News Quiz’, ‘The Unbelievable Truth’, ‘Now Show’, ‘Dilemma’, ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ and ‘So Wrong It’s Right’. Aside from radio, Susan hosts the CBBC quiz show ‘Top Class’ as well as BBC One’s new daytime shows, ‘The Boss’ and ‘Armchair Detectives’. Eight other stars have already been confirmed for the fifteenth series of ‘Strictly’. Joining Susan on the dancefloor this year are... Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter Aston Merrygold - former JLS singer This year’s ‘Strictly’ will be the first without head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down last year. He’s been replaced with Shirley Ballas, AKA ‘the Queen of Latin’, and she’s more than qualified to be dishing out critiques to the celebrity dancers. The 56-year-old is highly regarded in the world of ballroom and although she’s not a household name in the UK (yet), she’s a well-known face on the other side of the pond, having regularly appeared on the US version of ‘Strictly’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’.