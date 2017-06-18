‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses are reportedly locked in a ‘bidding war’ over Coleen Rooney. Both shows are said to have made an offer for the star to be a contestant on their respective new series.

EMPICS Sport Coleen Rooney

EMPICS Sport Coleen with husband Wayne and eldest son Kai

‘Strictly’ is set to kick off its new series in September, while it has been claimed ‘Dancing On Ice’ is poised to make a return to screens in the New Year, having been axed by ITV in 2014. According to reports, former coaches Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean will be promoted to judges on the new series, with rumoured contestants including ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent.

PA Archive/PA Images Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean are bringing back 'Dancing On Ice' next year