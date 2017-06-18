‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses are reportedly locked in a ‘bidding war’ over Coleen Rooney.
Both shows are said to have made an offer for the star to be a contestant on their respective new series.
According to the Daily Star, bosses are prepared to “break the bank” to sign up Coleen, who is married to England footballer Wayne Rooney.
A source told the paper: “Coleen is very hot property. She has a massive following of fans. But she is also married to the former England captain.
“With any project she does, Wayne is bound to be by her side supporting her. Having him in the studio audience would be great for any show.”
They added either show would “be the perfect chance for Coleen to show what she’s made of”.
‘Strictly’ is set to kick off its new series in September, while it has been claimed ‘Dancing On Ice’ is poised to make a return to screens in the New Year, having been axed by ITV in 2014.
According to reports, former coaches Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean will be promoted to judges on the new series, with rumoured contestants including ‘Coronation Street’ actress Brooke Vincent.
It has previously been rumoured bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’.
Other names who have been linked to the BBC One ballroom competition include The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, singer Matt Goss, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker.
Earlier this week, bookies also slashed the odds on the chances of seeing Liberal Democrats MP Nick Clegg doing an Ed Balls and signing up, following his disappointment in the general election.