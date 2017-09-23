‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Davood Ghadami has vowed he will not fall victim to the show’s infamous ‘curse’, insisting he doesn’t believe in it.

The so-called ‘Strictly’ curse refers to the fact many contestants have broken up with long-term partners either during or shortly after their time on the BBC ballroom competition, with some even going on to have relationships with their professional partners.

However, Davood - better known as Kush Kazemi in ‘EastEnders’ - has claimed his acting chops mean that he is used to getting up close and personal with people other than his wife in the name of work.

BBC Davood with dance partner Nadiya on 'Strictly'

Speaking to The Sun, the actor said: “I don’t believe in that ‘curse’.

Davood, who married wife Isobel in 2010, has been paired up with newcomer Nadiya Bychkova for this year’s series, and they will take to the floor for the first time during Saturday’s (23 September) live show.

BBC Davood is better known as Kush in 'EastEnders'

And while he won’t be falling for his partner, ripped Davood hasn’t ruled out getting shirtless in a bid to win votes on the BBC ballroom show.

Speaking to HuffPost UK and others before this year’s launch show, he teased: ”“I don’t put it on! We’ll see what happens. If it works for the dance, you’ll have to see.”

Davood follows in a long line of ‘EastEnders’ stars to take on the challenge of ‘Strictly’, with the likes of Kellie Bright and Jake Wood going far in the competition in recent years, and he admitted wanting to live up to their success.

“You know what? There is a bit of pressure,” he said. “But then ultimately we’re all in it as an individual entity but I think what actors are able to do in this is make it their own - in the character sense, in the story sense.”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs tonight at 6.25pm on BBC One.

