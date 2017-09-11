Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are the first of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestants to be at the centre of romance rumours.

Despite not even being partnered together on this year’s series, the two have reportedly grown close behind the scenes, sparking speculation they could be more than just co-stars.

According to The Sun, Gorka and Gemma bonded over their shared love of fitness during the show’s initial rehearsals, and have even been hanging out together away from the show.

David Fisher/FeatureFlashSHM/Rex/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka posing separately at this year's 'Strictly' red carpet launch

HuffPost UK has reached out to Gemma’s representatives for clarification.

This year, Gorka has been partnered with former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke, while Gemma is competing alongside Aljaž Skorjanec.

Former ‘Emmerdale’ star Gemma previously admitted that she wouldn’t mind getting together with a fellow ‘Strictly’ star while appearing on the show.

When asked about the infamous ‘Strictly’ “curse”, Gemma joked: “I’ve been single ages so there wouldn’t be any curse for me. It would be a blessing.”

This year’s launch show aired over the weekend, featuring an emotional tribute to former ‘Strictly’ host Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his death last month at the age of 89, and the introduction of new judge Shirley Ballas.

The 15 couples will hit the dance floor together for the first time on Saturday 23 September on BBC One.

'Strictly' Curse Victims