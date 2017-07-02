Former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke has become the latest name to be linked to this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The 2008 series champion has reportedly signed up for the new series of the BBC ballroom show.
Having launched a successful theatre career in recent years, The Sun has reported Alexandra is hoping a spot on ‘Strictly’ will help her “relaunch her TV career”.
“This seems the perfect way for her to do it,” a source told the paper.
“She has heard a lot about how great the experience is and can’t wait to get started. She is already working hard on her fitness.”
A spokesperson for the star also said it was “nice” Alexandra had been linked to the show.
It has previously been rumoured bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’.
Other names who have been linked to the ballroom competition include The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, singer Matt Goss, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, ‘Gogglebox’ faves Steph and Dom Parker.
Last month, bookies also slashed the odds on the chances of seeing Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg doing an Ed Balls and signing up, following his disappointment in the general election.
It has also been claimed ‘Strictly’ bosses are locked in a bidding war with rival show ‘Dancing On Ice’ to secure Coleen Roney on the line-up.
Meanwhile three new professional dancers have joined the show, after the departures of Joanne Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.