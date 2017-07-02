The 2008 series champion has reportedly signed up for the new series of the BBC ballroom show.

PA Archive/PA Images Alexandra Burke is said to have signed up for 'Strictly'

Having launched a successful theatre career in recent years, The Sun has reported Alexandra is hoping a spot on ‘Strictly’ will help her “relaunch her TV career”.

“This seems the perfect way for her to do it,” a source told the paper.

A spokesperson for the star also said it was “nice” Alexandra had been linked to the show.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Alexandra won the 2008 series of 'The X Factor', where she was mentored by Cheryl Cole

It has previously been rumoured bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’.

Last month, bookies also slashed the odds on the chances of seeing Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg doing an Ed Balls and signing up, following his disappointment in the general election.

It has also been claimed ‘Strictly’ bosses are locked in a bidding war with rival show ‘Dancing On Ice’ to secure Coleen Roney on the line-up.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.