It might seem like a long way off right now, but the next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will be here before you know it.

Yes, it might only feel like five minutes since we saw Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton waltzing away with the Glitterball trophy, but already a host of stars have been reported to be in talks for the upcoming 15th run.

The new series is already shrouded in speculation while we wait to discover who has replaced Len Goodman as Head Judge, but that hasn’t stopped rumours swirling about who’ll be competing this year.

Former The Saturdays singer Mollie King is the first star to have been confirmed for this year’s line-up, with more to be revealed in the coming days, and with stars from the world of sport, soap and comedy all thought to be in the running, here’s a complete round-up of all this year’s ‘Strictly’ rumours so far...