    • ENTERTAINMENT
    29/01/2017 09:02 GMT

    'Strictly Come Dancing': Joe Wicks The Body Coach 'Clearing Schedule' For Next Series

    This HAS to happen.

    Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, looks set to take part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

    The fitness and nutrition guru has revealed he has been asked to take part in the next series of the BBC ballroom show. 

    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    Joe Wicks

    The busy star is now trying to clear his hectic schedule so he can follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Ore Oduba.

    Speaking to The Sun, he said: “They have asked and I’d love to do it but I’m so busy so I’m trying to clear up the time.

    “We’ll see but I have my fingers crossed that I can make it work.”

    Instagram
    Joe would undoubtedly be a hit with 'Strictly' viewers

    It has previously been reported bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’. 

    Joe has become one of the most in-demand stars around after the success of his cook books ‘Lean In 15’. 

    He recently celebrated the fact his first book has now sold over one million copies in the UK - something that has only ever been Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and ‘The Girl On The Train’ author Paula Hawkins. 

    Only 3 authors have ever received this award for 1 million sales of a book in the U.K. 🎉J.K Rowling : Harry Potter, Paula Hawkins : Girl On a train and Joe wicks : Lean In 15 😀 I posted my 1st #Leanin15 recipe on Instagram in January 2014 while I was a PT in Richmond and Surrey. I had about 200 followers then. I had no idea what I was doing and no vision or ambition to ever write a cook book. All I knew was I wanted to share recipes, inspire some one to cook a healthy meal and have fun in the process. Fast forward to today and I now have the second best selling cook book of all time after @jamieoliver 30 minute meals and an 8 book deal. I really hope any aspiring chefs, fitness trainers or entrepreneurs find my story inspiring and realise that anything is possible with determination and hard work. The reason I broke through on social media is because I was relentless in my efforts to build a community and gave out as much free content as possible. I still do the same today. I didn't listen to the people saying I was a prat or wasting my time. I just kept doing what I loved and remained positive. People are drawn to motivated, positive and inspiring people so just be that 🙏🏼 and you can't go wrong in life😇 Believe in yourself, believe in your idea and don't let the fear of failure hold you back from achieving your goal. My ambition and purpose is exactly the same today as it was 2 years ago when I posted my 1st video. So thanks to each and every one of you who has bought my book, followed me on social media or told a friend about me. You are the reason I have this award hanging on my wall. Lots of love Joe 🤗

    A photo posted by Joe Wicks #Leanin15 (@thebodycoach) on

    Joe - who also has over two million followers on Facebook, and 1.7m on Instagram, where he regualry posts free recipes and workouts - said: “I really hope any aspiring chefs, fitness trainers or entrepreneurs find my story inspiring and realise that anything is possible with determination and hard work.”

    It was recently rumoured he is also in talks for his own Channel 4 show, after the success of his one-off special ‘The Body Coach last year. 

    Conversations