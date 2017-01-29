Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, looks set to take part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The fitness and nutrition guru has revealed he has been asked to take part in the next series of the BBC ballroom show.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Joe Wicks

Instagram Joe would undoubtedly be a hit with 'Strictly' viewers

It has previously been reported bosses are hoping to secure Olympian Jessica Ennis Hill and astronaut Tim Peake for this year’s ‘Strictly’. Joe has become one of the most in-demand stars around after the success of his cook books ‘Lean In 15’. He recently celebrated the fact his first book has now sold over one million copies in the UK - something that has only ever been Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and ‘The Girl On The Train’ author Paula Hawkins.

Joe - who also has over two million followers on Facebook, and 1.7m on Instagram, where he regualry posts free recipes and workouts - said: “I really hope any aspiring chefs, fitness trainers or entrepreneurs find my story inspiring and realise that anything is possible with determination and hard work.” It was recently rumoured he is also in talks for his own Channel 4 show, after the success of his one-off special ‘The Body Coach last year.