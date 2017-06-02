Matt Goss has been named as “the first celebrity” to sign up for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, according to reports.

Following weeks of rumours about this year’s potential celeb contestants, The Sun has reported that the Bros singer is the first to sign on the dotted line, following his live performance in the most recent festive special.

He’s no stranger to ‘Strictly’, as he took part in the 2013 Christmas special, where he danced the American Smooth with Aliona Vilani.

BBC Matt and Aliona in 2013

While the BBC famously always refuses to comment on speculation about the ‘Strictly’ line-up, there’s a fair chance this rumour could turn out to be true, particularly as similar reports began circulating about Anastacia after she performed on the show in 2015, only to wind up on the series a year later.

Andrew Benge via Getty Images Matt performing in 2016

Matt’s participation on ‘Strictly’ will follow the Bros reunion shows, currently scheduled for August.

While Matt and his brother Luke’s musical reunion got off to a strong start when a one-off gig at London’s O2 Arena sold out last year, they eventually had to cancel a string of other shows, with their agenda now consisting of just three live dates.

However, you won’t be seeing ‘Poldark’ star Aidan Turner on the show, as the former ballroom and Latin dancer confessed this week that he “can’t stand” watching ‘Strictly’.

Check out Matt’s performance in the 2013 Christmas special below: