This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars have given us our first glimpse of their dance moves at the launch of the BBC show.

The 15 celebrities took to the ‘Strictly’ red carpet on Monday night, along with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and for the first time, new head judge Shirley Ballas.

PA Wire/PA Images (Left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman led the way, and looked stunning in strapless gowns, while ‘It Takes Two’ host Zoe Ball opted for a hot pink suit.

Former Saturdays singer Mollie King and ‘Loose Women’ host Ruth Langsford gave us all a sneak peek of their moves - and the first of their ‘Strictly’ outfits.

PA Wire/PA Images Davood Ghadami and Ruth Langsford

Mollie worked the tassels on her yellow flapper-style dress to full effect, while Ruth wore a gorgeous blue sequinned gown.

‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins also made an impression on the red carpet, alongside former ‘X Factor’ stars Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold of JLS.

PA Wire/PA Images Susan Calman (left), Aston Merrygold and Debbie McGee

Whilst TV funnyman Brian Conley couldn’t resist joking about, as he pulled ‘Emmerdale’ actress Gemma Atkinson onto his back and gave her a piggy back down the red carpet.

PA Wire/PA Images Brian Conley and Gemma Atkinson

The fifteenth series of the BBC dance show will also see Debbie McGee, Simon Rimmer and Susan Calman all take to the dancefloor.

The new series will feature a special tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth - who passed away at the age of 89 last week.

PA Wire/PA Images Alexandra Burke and Jonnie Peacock

Louise Rainbow, the show’s executive producer, said: “The thoughts of everyone here are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family.

“Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.

“We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing.”

This year’s ‘Strictly’ line-up in full...

Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays

Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor

Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter

Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress

Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards

Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star

Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter

