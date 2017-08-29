This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars have given us our first glimpse of their dance moves at the launch of the BBC show.
The 15 celebrities took to the ‘Strictly’ red carpet on Monday night, along with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and for the first time, new head judge Shirley Ballas.
Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman led the way, and looked stunning in strapless gowns, while ‘It Takes Two’ host Zoe Ball opted for a hot pink suit.
Former Saturdays singer Mollie King and ‘Loose Women’ host Ruth Langsford gave us all a sneak peek of their moves - and the first of their ‘Strictly’ outfits.
Mollie worked the tassels on her yellow flapper-style dress to full effect, while Ruth wore a gorgeous blue sequinned gown.
‘EastEnders’ actor Davood Ghadami and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins also made an impression on the red carpet, alongside former ‘X Factor’ stars Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold of JLS.
Whilst TV funnyman Brian Conley couldn’t resist joking about, as he pulled ‘Emmerdale’ actress Gemma Atkinson onto his back and gave her a piggy back down the red carpet.
The fifteenth series of the BBC dance show will also see Debbie McGee, Simon Rimmer and Susan Calman all take to the dancefloor.
The new series will feature a special tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth - who passed away at the age of 89 last week.
Louise Rainbow, the show’s executive producer, said: “The thoughts of everyone here are still very much with Sir Bruce’s family.
“Of course, we will be paying tribute to Sir Bruce at our launch show and this will include a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers.
“We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show. Sir Bruce was, and will always be, a huge part of Strictly Come Dancing.”
This year’s ‘Strictly’ line-up in full...
Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays
Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor
Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter
Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress
Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards
Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star
Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter
Aston Merrygold - former JLS singer
Charlotte Hawkins - ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter
Brian Conley - Comedian
Chizzy Akudolu - ‘Holby City’ actress
Debbie McGee - Presenter
Alexandra Burke - Singer
Jonnie Peacock - Paralympian athlete
Susan Calman - Comedian and presenter