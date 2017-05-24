‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are reportedly eyeing up Angela Scanlon for the new series when it kicks off later this year.

The ‘Robot Wars’ presenter is at the top of their wish list after she proved a hit with viewers whilst standing in for Alex Jones on ‘The One Show’.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Angela Scanlon

A source told The Sun: “The BBC always look after their own, and they see Angela as a rising star whose stock they can grow even more by putting her on Strictly.

Angela joins a whole host of well-known names linked to Strictly’s fifteenth series.

Last week ‘Dynasty’ legend Joan Collins was rumoured to be taking to the dancefloor. At 84 years old, it would make Dame Joan the oldest ever contestant to take part.

Other rumoured celebs slated to take part include athlete Paula Radcliffe, former footballer Frank Lampard, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, and ‘Gogglebox’ legends Steph and Dom.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Shirley Ballas

The new series is also set to feature a brand new head judge following Len Goodman's departure last year.

It will be all change on the judging panel too, with a brand new head judge in the shape of Shirley Ballas, who will be replacing Len Goodman.

The ballroom and Latin expert will sit alongside returning judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

She said in a statement: “I am so excited and over the moon to have been given this wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to get into the ballroom and be part of the incredible and respected judging panel.

“’Strictly’ is so loved by the British public, I have always been a massive fan. I just can’t wait!”

