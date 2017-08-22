The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrities haven’t even set foot on the dance floor yet, but already an early favourite has emerged.

Former JLS singer Aston Merrygold is looking most likely to walk away with the Glitterball trophy, according to the bookies.

He is listed as 11/4 favourite with bookmaker Betfair, and if their odds are anything to go on, the competition could be a rematch of the greatest ever ‘X Factor’ final, as Aston is closely followed by singer Alexandra Burke.