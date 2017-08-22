The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ celebrities haven’t even set foot on the dance floor yet, but already an early favourite has emerged.
Former JLS singer Aston Merrygold is looking most likely to walk away with the Glitterball trophy, according to the bookies.
He is listed as 11/4 favourite with bookmaker Betfair, and if their odds are anything to go on, the competition could be a rematch of the greatest ever ‘X Factor’ final, as Aston is closely followed by singer Alexandra Burke.
She famously beat JLS to be crowned ‘X Factor’ winner in 2008, with a little help from Beyoncé, but it looks like she will have settle for second place this time, as she is on odds of 4/1.
At the other end of the scale are ‘This Morning’ host Ruth Langsford and TV chef Simon Rimmer, who are both listed on 66/1.
See the full odds below:
- Aston Merrygold 11/4
- Alexandra Burke 4/1
- Mollie King 9/2
- Gemma Atkinson 7/1
- Davood Ghadami 9/1
- Jonnie Peacock 12/1
- Joe McFadden 16/1
- Charlotte Hawkins 16/1
- Debbie McGee 20/1
- Brian Conley 33/1
- Richard Coles 40/1
- Susan Calman 50/1
- Chizzy Akudolu 50/1
- Ruth Langsford 66/1
- Simon Rimmer 66/1
A Betfair spokesperson said: “Now that we know who will be taking to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor this year, we already have three stars who are difficult to separate and are clear favourites against the rest of the line-up.
“However, ‘Strictly’ always springs a few surprises so these odds are sure to change once we see their first performances when the show starts next month.”
The show will officially launch on BBC One in a few weeks’ time, where the stars will find out who their professional partners are.