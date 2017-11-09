We’ve only just passed the halfway mark of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but producers are already looking ahead to how they’re going to top the current series.
It’s been reported that the show’s bosses are already drawing up a wishlist for next year’s talent, with one BBC star in particular having caught their eye.
According to The Sun, producers are keen to sign up former ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Nadiya Hussain, and eagle-eyed ‘Strictly’ fans may have noticed she was spotted in the audience during last weekend’s live show.
An insider told the newspaper: “Nadiya is a big fan and loved getting the star treatment at the weekend. They pulled out all the stops and made her feel at home.
“Producers have openly said how much they would like to get Nadiya on the show.”
If Nadiya does sign up for next year’s ‘Strictly’, it won’t be the first time a ‘Bake Off’ champion has joined the line-up of another talent show.
Earlier this month, last year’s winner Candice Brown confirmed that she’s now in training for the upcoming reboot of ‘Dancing On Ice’, alongside ‘Love Island’ winner Kem Cetinay, cricketer Monty Panesar and ‘Coronation Street’ stars Brooke Vincent and Antony Cotton.
Coleen Rooney was previously said to be in a tug of war between ‘Strictly’ and ‘Dancing On Ice’ bosses, prior to the revelation over the summer that she was pregnant with her fourth child, so she may also be a contender for the 2018 series.
‘Dancing On Ice’ returns to ITV early next year, while ‘Strictly’ continues on Saturday (11 November) on BBC One.