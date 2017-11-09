We’ve only just passed the halfway mark of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but producers are already looking ahead to how they’re going to top the current series.

It’s been reported that the show’s bosses are already drawing up a wishlist for next year’s talent, with one BBC star in particular having caught their eye.

According to The Sun, producers are keen to sign up former ‘Great British Bake Off’ star Nadiya Hussain, and eagle-eyed ‘Strictly’ fans may have noticed she was spotted in the audience during last weekend’s live show.