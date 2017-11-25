Alexandra Burke has slammed “sad” media claims she has been hit with during her time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The former ‘X Factor’ winner has been at the centre of various reports over the last 10 weeks, including rumours of a feud with fellow contestant Debbie McGee and claims she and partner Gorka Marquez don’t get on behind the scenes.
She admitted to being upset by suggestions she shouts at Gorka during rehearsals as those reports stemmed from a joke they both shared.
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Alexandra said: “We got really upset about that as it came from the Pride of Britain and we shared something from the training room when we were having a joke and a laugh and they took it out of context. Then it’s like, ‘I’m never letting you in again’.
“It was really sad, because it made me look like a horrible person.
“I’m telling you, every single [report] isn’t true. It’s laughable.”
Gorka agreed, adding: “The only time she screams is when she’s dancing and she goes ‘Wooooo!’.”
Speaking about the so-called feud she had with Debbie, which they had already denied on Twitter, Alexandra continued: “Debbie and I were doing an interview not too long ago, just before it came out that we had a feud. When it came out, I was like ‘Are you serious? What?!’. I don’t even know where it comes from.
“It’s just a shame really because, like at Blackpool, people see us having fun and having a great time, but people don’t want to write that stuff.”
Preempting some possible future headlines, Gorka also issued a warning to people not to speculate about his and Alexandra’s relationship after seeing their intimate Rumba routine on Saturday (15 November) night.
“The dance is very romantic and intimate and there’s a lot of chemistry, but it’s just dancing - don’t make it into something,” he said. “It is nothing. It’s only for the dance.”
Of the routine, Alexandra said it was “surreal” to be dancing to one of Beyoncé‘s songs, having duetted with her on a version of ‘Listen’ during ‘The X Factor’ final in 2008.
She said: “I originally asked to do the Rumba to ‘Listen’ and we couldn’t do it for reasons I can’t say, and it’s a good reason.
“It’s a massive moment for me to have sung with her and now dance to her. I don’t think people will realise how surreal that is for me to feel.
“Sometimes I have to pinch myself.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.