She admitted to being upset by suggestions she shouts at Gorka during rehearsals as those reports stemmed from a joke they both shared.

Alexandra Burke has slammed “sad” media claims she has been hit with during her time on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ .

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Alexandra said: “We got really upset about that as it came from the Pride of Britain and we shared something from the training room when we were having a joke and a laugh and they took it out of context. Then it’s like, ‘I’m never letting you in again’.

“It was really sad, because it made me look like a horrible person.

“I’m telling you, every single [report] isn’t true. It’s laughable.”

Gorka agreed, adding: “The only time she screams is when she’s dancing and she goes ‘Wooooo!’.”

Speaking about the so-called feud she had with Debbie, which they had already denied on Twitter, Alexandra continued: “Debbie and I were doing an interview not too long ago, just before it came out that we had a feud. When it came out, I was like ‘Are you serious? What?!’. I don’t even know where it comes from.

“It’s just a shame really because, like at Blackpool, people see us having fun and having a great time, but people don’t want to write that stuff.”