Alexandra Burke has admitted that she and professional dancer Gorka Marquez have quite literally been butting heads in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ rehearsals.
She and Gorka topped the leaderboard during last week’s live show, thanks to their stunning Paso Doble set to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ven A Bailar’.
However, while their performance was definitely something to behold, Alexandra has admitted things didn’t run quite so seamlessly in rehearsals.
Appearing on ‘Strictly’ spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, the ‘X Factor’ champion confessed: “In the dress run, not many people know this but we really did butt heads. I was left with a massive cut lip. We were that into it!”
She added: “We were so passionate into doing just the dress run because we had our clothes on. Well, not so much me…”
In Saturday’s (7 October) show, which will have a Movies theme, Alexandra and Gorka are tackling the American Smooth, with a performance set to ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ from ‘My Fair Lady’.
And while the pair are currently sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard, judge Craig Revel Horwood recently hinted he thinks we should be looking a little closer to the middle if we want to know who he’s tipping for early success, naming Gemma Atkinson as his one to watch.
Meanwhile, away from the ballroom, Gorka has been making headlines for very different reasons, with rumours recently resurfacing that himself and Gemma had taken a shine to one another during their time on this year’s series.
Don’t miss Movies Week on ‘Strictly’, kicking off tomorrow night at 6.35pm on BBC One.