Alexandra Burke has admitted that she and professional dancer Gorka Marquez have quite literally been butting heads in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ rehearsals.

She and Gorka topped the leaderboard during last week’s live show, thanks to their stunning Paso Doble set to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ven A Bailar’.

However, while their performance was definitely something to behold, Alexandra has admitted things didn’t run quite so seamlessly in rehearsals.