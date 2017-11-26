The former pro-dancer recently went on record to say she believes the BBC ballroom competition now favours “crazy productions” over actual skill, with the use of props and storytelling.

Aljaž has now responded, admitting he sees the criticism as “sad” as he believes it brings more to the show.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, he said: ″‘Strictly’ is an evolving show and it has evolved for years, and only ever for the better.

“I’ve been doing this now for five years, and every year we come back, the props are bigger, better and we can do more with the production. They only make our jobs so much easier because our ideas and concepts can be portrayed on TV better than they have ever been.

“If you think that is a bad thing, then that is very sad.”

He continued: “We are doing this to put on a great TV show. Obviously, you have to dance but props were introduced way before I was a part of it, but I think they bring a completely different element to everything.

“Waltzes have been done in a million different ways, but ‘Strictly’ has seen this all before, so if that means props and doing it bigger and better, so be it. I’ve never understood that problem.

“It’s people’s opinions, but I do disagree. I don’t mean anything bad, but I love the props.”