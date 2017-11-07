Kristina Rihanoff has laid into the current series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, following Aston Merrygold’s controversial exit over the weekend.
The former ‘Strictly’ pro has admitted she’s underwhelmed by what she’s seen on the show, claiming bosses are favouring “crazy productions” over actual skill.
Explaining that she reckons this was responsible for Aston’s shock elimination, Kristina told MailOnline: “The real fault here lies with the producers not allowing Aston to do a traditional Waltz in coat tails. They didn’t have to have the costume, the choreography, the whole disco floor. Did we really have to have that?
“Why not just a beautiful Viennese Waltz with Janette? A traditional one which maybe would have connected just a bit more?
“We’ve seen all that show the week before in the Halloween week… so the week after you can’t have a Waltz like that. The audience obviously didn’t want that and that’s why he ended up being put in the dance-off in the first place. It’s not the judges’ fault.”
When asked for her opinion on this year’s stars, Kristina confessed: “I can’t say that I’m impressed with the dancers this year. Nearly every week we have props and crazy production. Sometimes I just want to see a beautiful Waltz or a Cha Cha Cha.”
Since Aston’s surprise departure, judge Craig Revel Horwood has been forced to defend himself, after the finger of blame was pointed at him from some viewers for scoring the former JLS singer so low in this week’s live show.
Among these critics was former judge Alesha Dixon, who claimed Craig’s low score was “the final nail in the coffin” for Aston, who she branded “one of the best dancers in the competition”.
New addition to the panel Shirley Ballas has also taken heat from some ‘Strictly’ fans, as it was her deciding vote that eventually saw Aston given the chop.