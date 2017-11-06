‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans are kicking off at Shirley Ballas, following her decision to axe Aston Merrygold from the show over the weekend.

On Sunday (5 November), the decision fell to Shirley to decide whether to eliminate Aston or competitor Mollie King after the dance-off, when the rest of the judging panel failed to reach a decision.

Ultimately, she chose to give Aston his marching orders, but viewers were not happy, with many criticising Shirley for sending home a contestant who had been a favourite throughout the contest.