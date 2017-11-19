The pressure was on as ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ headed to Blackpool on Saturday (18 November) night, but one contestant who certainly pulled it out of the bag was Alexandra Burke.

The singer had three of the judges reaching for their ’10′ paddles after her impressive Quickstep routine to ‘We’re in the Money’ by Ginger Rogers.

Former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra and her partner Gorka Marquez topped the leaderboard, bagging 39 points out of a possible 40 for their performance at the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “As precious as 24-carat gold. The detail, the style, the accuracy, the intricacy, all done. It was magic, I couldn’t see any effort and yet you did something that could come out of a classic Hollywood movie.”

But Gemma Atkinson was hot on her heels, as she was awarded her highest score so far.