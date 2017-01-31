Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed that he turned down a spot on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ so he could appear on ‘The Jump’.

The retired Olympic cyclist was the last of this year’s ‘The Jump’ contestants to be announced, insisting at the time that he didn’t want to be considered a “celebrity”, and instead was looking upon the show as a sporting challenge.

He’s now admitted that ‘The Jump’ wasn’t the only reality show that came knocking, but maintains he had a good reason for turning ‘Strictly’ down.