‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Brendan Cole has blasted judge Bruno Tonioli, over comments he made about Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova performance earlier in the series.

During the second week of live shows, Bruno commented upon the chemistry between Davood and Nadiya, suggesting their Quickstep to ‘Last Nite’ was akin to “a race to the bedroom”.

Writing about the matter in his column for Best magazine, Brendan has suggested Bruno crossed a line with his critique, particularly as both Davood and Nadiya already have partners.