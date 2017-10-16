‘Strictly Come Dancing’ viewers have taken to Twitter to suggest Brendan Cole might quit the show after he and his partner Charlotte Hawkins were voted off on Sunday night.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter failed to impress viewers and the judges, who sent her packing after four weeks on the BBC dance show.
Following Sunday’s episode, viewers speculated that Brendan might be about to end his ‘Strictly’ career after 15 series, because of the tone of his farewell speech.
He said: “Quite often you stand in this position and you go, ‘Hey it was our time to go’ and perhaps today it was our time to go.
“Not often you stand here with such sadness and go ‘I’m going to miss this and I’m going to miss hanging out with this girl.’
“I’m going to miss dancing with her, I’ve had one of the best Strictly’s in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say that and I feel really emotional.”
The tone of his speech didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter...
Brendan’s speech comes after an eventful few weeks, which has seen him clash with new head judge Shirley Ballas and speak up about the “harsh” comments leveled against him and Charlotte.
On last week’s ‘Strictly’, Brendan and Shirley locked horns when she suggested his Tango routine had included too much “rise and fall”.
When a defiant Brendan insisted this was not the case, Shirley then urged him to watch the tape back, with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli stepping in to warn him: “Be more respectful.”
Meanwhile, a TV source has told The Sun that the Kiwi dancer is now “weighing up his options” in regard to ‘Strictly’.
“He loves being a part of the show, but his lack of promotion and clashes with judges this year have led top bosses to wonder how long he’ll stick around for,” the source said.
“They don’t want him to leave. Deep down, Brendan doesn’t want to either – but options are being weighed up.”
HuffPost UK have contacted Brendan’s management for comment.