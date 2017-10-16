The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter failed to impress viewers and the judges, who sent her packing after four weeks on the BBC dance show.

Following Sunday’s episode, viewers speculated that Brendan might be about to end his ‘Strictly’ career after 15 series, because of the tone of his farewell speech.

BBC Brendan Cole

He said: “Quite often you stand in this position and you go, ‘Hey it was our time to go’ and perhaps today it was our time to go.

“Not often you stand here with such sadness and go ‘I’m going to miss this and I’m going to miss hanging out with this girl.’

“I’m going to miss dancing with her, I’ve had one of the best Strictly’s in 15 years and it’s hard for me to even say that and I feel really emotional.”

BBC Charlotte and Brendan are the latest couple to leave the competition

The tone of his speech didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter...

@BrendanCole Was that your leaving speech on Strictly this eve...?! I really, really hope not... — Sonia (@soniatilly) October 15, 2017

I felt Brendan was saying good bye to strictly tonight sad, don't let that new thing make u leave — Christine tidy (@tidy_christine) October 15, 2017

i think he gave a fairwell speech.. 👏 — Ann cruickshank (@Anncruickshank2) October 15, 2017

I'm sad but honestly think @BrendanCole was saying his goodbye tonight. Realise he splits opinion but he's a fantabulous dancer#myfavourite — Jessica McQueen (@ebbsqueen) October 15, 2017

I do hope that @BrendanCole just ment he will miss taking part in the love shows for this strictly and will be back next year 😦🤞😔 — Deb (@XDebWildX) October 15, 2017

I really hope @BrendanCole wasn’t hinting at a more permanent farewell this show wouldn’t be the same without him xx — Joanne Murray (@JoanneM44042232) October 15, 2017

I hope Brendan will be back next year. He sounded like he was saying goodbye to the show too! He is my favourite pro.x — Maureen Robertson (@MDR1948) October 15, 2017

Brendan’s speech comes after an eventful few weeks, which has seen him clash with new head judge Shirley Ballas and speak up about the “harsh” comments leveled against him and Charlotte.

On last week’s ‘Strictly’, Brendan and Shirley locked horns when she suggested his Tango routine had included too much “rise and fall”.

When a defiant Brendan insisted this was not the case, Shirley then urged him to watch the tape back, with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli stepping in to warn him: “Be more respectful.”

Meanwhile, a TV source has told The Sun that the Kiwi dancer is now “weighing up his options” in regard to ‘Strictly’.

HuffPost UK have contacted Brendan’s management for comment.

