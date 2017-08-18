He told the presenter: “All I want to do is impress the judges… Simon, Amanda and, of course, David Walliams. What? I’m not doing ‘Strictly’ am I?”

News of the comedian’s involvement in the BBC dance show was confirmed on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show on Friday (18 August).

Brian Conley is the tenth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’.

He also disclosed that he and his fellow contestants would meet for the first time on Monday (21 August), when rehearsals start for this year’s launch show, after which it will be announced which professionals they’ve each been partnered with (Brian says he’s hoping for Claudia Winkleman).

Brian added: “My family all love the show and can’t wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins.”

He was previously linked with a spot on the show earlier this month, shortly after Mollie King was the first to be revealed on the line-up.