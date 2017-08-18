Brian Conley is the tenth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
News of the comedian’s involvement in the BBC dance show was confirmed on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show on Friday (18 August).
He told the presenter: “All I want to do is impress the judges… Simon, Amanda and, of course, David Walliams. What? I’m not doing ‘Strictly’ am I?”
He also disclosed that he and his fellow contestants would meet for the first time on Monday (21 August), when rehearsals start for this year’s launch show, after which it will be announced which professionals they’ve each been partnered with (Brian says he’s hoping for Claudia Winkleman).
Brian added: “My family all love the show and can’t wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins.”
He was previously linked with a spot on the show earlier this month, shortly after Mollie King was the first to be revealed on the line-up.
Nine other stars have already been confirmed for the fifteenth series of ‘Strictly’. They are...
Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays
Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor
Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter
Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress
Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards
Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star
Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter
Aston Merrygold - former JLS singer
Susan Calman - Stand-up comedian
This year’s ‘Strictly’ will be the first without head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down last year.
He’s been replaced with Shirley Ballas, AKA ‘the Queen of Latin’, and she’s more than qualified to be dishing out critiques to the celebrity dancers.
The 56-year-old is highly regarded in the world of ballroom and although she’s not a household name in the UK (yet), she’s a well-known face on the other side of the pond, having regularly appeared on the US version of ‘Strictly’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’.