All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/08/2017 15:51 BST | Updated 18/08/2017 15:52 BST

    'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017: Brian Conley Confirmed For New Series

    He is the tenth celeb announced for this year's show.

    Brian Conley is the tenth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

    News of the comedian’s involvement in the BBC dance show was confirmed on Steve Wright’s Radio 2 show on Friday (18 August).

    He told the presenter: “All I want to do is impress the judges… Simon, Amanda and, of course, David Walliams. What? I’m not doing ‘Strictly’ am I?”

    SAV via Getty Images
    ﻿Brian Conley

    He also disclosed that he and his fellow contestants would meet for the first time on Monday (21 August), when rehearsals start for this year’s launch show, after which it will be announced which professionals they’ve each been partnered with (Brian says he’s hoping for Claudia Winkleman).

    Brian added: “My family all love the show and can’t wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I’m up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins.”

    He was previously linked with a spot on the show earlier this month, shortly after Mollie King was the first to be revealed on the line-up.

    Nine other stars have already been confirmed for the fifteenth series of ‘Strictly’. They are...

    Mollie King - former singer with The Saturdays

    Davood Ghadami - ‘EastEnders’ actor

    Ruth Langsford - ‘This Morning’ and ‘Loose Women’ presenter

    Gemma Atkinson - ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Hollyoaks’ actress

    Richard Coles - Priest and former member of the Communards

    Joe McFadden - ‘Holby City’ star

    Simon Rimmer - Chef and ‘Sunday brunch’ presenter

    Aston Merrygold - former JLS singer

    Susan Calman - Stand-up comedian

    This year’s ‘Strictly’ will be the first without head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down last year.

    He’s been replaced with Shirley Ballas, AKA ‘the Queen of Latin’, and she’s more than qualified to be dishing out critiques to the celebrity dancers.

    The 56-year-old is highly regarded in the world of ballroom and although she’s not a household name in the UK (yet), she’s a well-known face on the other side of the pond, having regularly appeared on the US version of ‘Strictly’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

    READ MORE:

    'Strictly' Curse Victims
    MORE:uktvuktvrealityStrictly Come Dancingbritain's got talentBrian Connelly

    Conversations