‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to our screens this weekend and the first order of business - well, once they’re all covered in fake tans glitter - will be the all-important reveal of who is paired with who.

As is tradition, the coupling up will take place on Saturday’s (9 September) launch show and this time around there are three new female dancers joining the programme, which means - once again - there will be one male and one female pro without a partner.

And while there admittedly just a few days to wait, we couldn’t resist playing matchmaker and attempting to guess who the pairs will be.

Which pro would be perfect for hot favourite Mollie King? Could someone win with Kevin Clifton, who has been a runner-up four years in a row? See our predictions…

1 Mollie King with Pasha Kovalev David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Pasha has plenty of experience in training stellar stars, but in the past two years, he's been paired with less-than-stellar celebs (sorry to Carol Kirkwood and Naga Munchetty).



It's about time he had a decent chance of winning the Glitterball Trophy again, so we're matching him with Mollie King, who is currently second favourite to win.

2 Aston Merrygold with Chloe Hewitt David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Chloe was one of the two professionals who didn't have a partner last year, so it's time for her to come off the subs bench.



Meanwhile, at 5'4" (and a bit) Aston isn't exactly the most statuesque celeb, so he'll need a pro who is also on the petite side.

3 Ruth Langsford with Gorka Marquez David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Look: We were not happy to see Ruth bottom of the list when it came to the bookies' odds, and we were even less impressed when Eamonn Holmes joked about it on 'This Morning'.



So... How can this be improved? What would a smile on our faces? And, more importantly, Ruth's? Gorka. Marquez.



Or as his series 14 partner Tameka Empson nicknamed him, 'Gorka the Corka'. (We're saying nothing)

4 Davood Ghadami and Katya Jones David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Ed Balls was both a blessing and a curse for Katya in the last series. On the one hard, they were never going to win, but on the other: Ed Balls.



His - how shall we say it? - limited dance skills meant we never really got see Katya's full potential, which is why Davood - who just looks like he could be pretty good, to be honest - would be an ideal match.

5 Gemma Atkinson with Giovanni Pernice David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Gemma is yet another star with a strong chance of 'Strictly' success and she's already



6 Joe McFadden with Nadiya Bychkova David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Nadiya is one of the three new female pros joining the show this year and while basic maths can tell you that one of them will be left without a partner, we don't think it will be the two-time Latin and ballroom world champion.



And then there's Joe: A TV star who has already built up a strong fanbase thanks to his roles in 'Holby City' and 'Heartbeat'.



We have absolutely no factual basis for this next point but we think he could be the dark horse of the competition (with the right training, of course). Nadiya, it's over to you.

7 Simon Rimmer with Janette Manrara David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Janette's best year (in terms of how amazing it was to watch, rather than final standing) came when she was paired with dark horse Jake Wood.



Yes, a TV star, lacking in the hair department, who claimed he wouldn't be all that great.



Sound familiar, Simon?

8 Chizzy Akudolu and Kevin Clifton David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? While the lovable Kevin managed to bring out



9 Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? OTI WAS ROBBED LAST YEAR. Never mind Danny Mac, she deserved to win. Hm? We need to let it go? Never.



Anyway, Oti needs to win. Her competitive side and ambitious nature will need someone seriously great so... Who here is an experienced winner? Perhaps there's... oh, we don't know... a medalist? Maybe a Paralympian who has scooped gold on multiple occasions? It's a match made in 'Strictly' heaven. #JusticeForOti

10 Debbie McGee and Brendan Cole David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? We're surprised it's taken this long for BBC bosses to sign up Debbie, and now that's she's getting her dancing shoes on she deserves the full, 'Strictly' experience with one of the programme's most well-known and longest-serving names.

11 Charlotte Hawkins and Neil Jones David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Neil - Katya's husband and pro partner - was left on the sidelines last year, so we'd like to see what he's made off in 2017.



This does mean one of the former pros would have to take a backseat, but we'll get to that later.



And while we see Charlotte on 'Good Morning Britain' everyday, being forced to sit in Piers Morgan's shadow doesn't often give her enough time to shine, so why not have them help each other?

12 Brian Conley with Karen Clifton David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Karen has a history of bringing out the best in celebs who are barely above average to start with. (Exhibit A: Mark Wright who went on to come fourth in series 14 after achieving a middle-of-the-road 24 points in his first ever episode.)



Brian would be one of her biggest challenges yet (sorry Bri, if you're reading this) but we reckon she could make a dancer out of him yet.

13 Alexandra Burke with Aljaž Skorjanec. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? With her West End experience and 'X Factor' dance training, Alexandra will need someone who is willing to set serious challenges, while having a giggle along the way, ok.com?



Also, Aljaž hasn't tutored a winner since his very first series in 2013 and we think he has what it takes to become the first male pro to triumph twice.

14 Reverend Richard Coles with Dianne Buswell David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? It's not easy picking partners for the new dancers, but we think fiery Dianne - who has experience of working on stage shows including 'Rock Of Ages' - would be a strong choice for this wildcard booking, The Communards musician-turned-man of the cloth Richard.

15 Susan Calman and AJ Pritchard David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Why? Well, aside from the fact there are only two choices left for Susan, AJ is a little on the titchy side, making him the ideal height for her.



Also - and we do, genuinely, hate to say this - she may leave the competition at an early stage, which would mean superstar choreographer AJ could help out when the other pair's dances get more complex in the later stages (It's totally normal for this to happen when



