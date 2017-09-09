Charlotte Hawkins has revealed how her ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host Piers Morgan reacted to the news she is taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The news presenter admitted she is prepared for Piers to slate her has she takes to the dance floor on the BBC ballroom show.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Charlotte Hawkins and Piers Morgan on 'Good Morning Britain'

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other reporters, Charlotte said: “Piers said ‘we’re gonna have fun with this’ which was the exact message he sent me - it sounded like a threat at the same time.

“i’m not sure what that means, but he was calling me Twinkletoes on the programme, so he’s loving it.

“I’m going to have to get all [the ‘GMB’ presenters] along, watching and cheering from the sidelines,” she added.

BBC Charlotte has been getting advice from some of her 'GMB' co-stars who've done 'Strictly' already

Charlotte is also following in the footsteps of fellow ‘GMB’ star Susanna Reid, who finished runner-up on the 2013 series of ‘Strictly’ with partner Kevin Clifton, as well as Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold, who had more mixed fortunes.

Asked if Susanna had been giving her tips ahead of her dancefloor debut, Charlotte said: “She has, and Kate, and Richard.

“She just said have a ball, throw yourself into it, and I think the thing is that it’s easy to get caught up in the fact by a lot of people, it can be a very scary prospect, but just enjoy yourself.”

BBC Susanna Reid took part on 'Strictly' in 2013

And despite having to be up at 3am for work most mornings, Charlotte admitted she is not worried about how tiredness may affect her training, explaining: “ I think it’ll be all right, because what I’ve found so far is that it’s given me loads more energy. I just get the adrenaline, the excitement, the fact you’re moving a lot gives you a lot of energy.

“So far it’s all right, but we’ve got to get into our training schedule where it’s every single day, so ask me again in a couple of weeks!”