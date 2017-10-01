After the two stars performed their dances again, alongside professional partners Pasha Kovalev and Amy Dowden, it was down to the judges to decide who should leave.

Chizzy left the show in Sunday’s (1 October) results show, after she and comedian Brian Conley failed to impress the public with their routines this weekend.

Craig Revel Horwood was first up, admitting that while he thought the two contestants were of equal dance ability, he’d prefer to save Chizzy, as she’s the person “he loves watching more”.

Both Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell opted to save Brian and Amy, meaning for the first time ever, it was up to Shirley Ballas to cast a deciding vote.

She said: “I feel that both of them bought quite nice performances there, but the person I’m going to save because I felt like they had a bit more musicality and content this evening is Brian.”

A tearful Chizzy told presenter Tess Daly: “Thank you to everyone who has supported.

“And this guy [Pasha]… this dude, I have loved every minute dancing with him and it will continue because I will just be going round his house to dance now. But I don’t have his address so if anyone could email me I would appreciate it!

“And thank you to the judges for the constructive criticism which I will take on board.”

Chizzy had previously been the second lowest-scoring contestant during the most recent live show, with only ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins beneath her.

‘Strictly’ returns on Saturday (7 October) for Movies Week, where each couple will dance to a number taken from a film soundtrack.