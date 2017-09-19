This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ couples have posed for their official photo-shoots, offering fans the briefest of previews of them in action ahead of their dance floor debuts over the weekend.

Following the launch show earlier this month, the 15 pairs are currently hard at work in rehearsals to prepare for their live show debuts on Saturday (23 September), which will see them performing together in front of the nation for the first time.

Admittedly, the 15 celeb contestants are still in the outfits they wore in their official promo pictures, but there are still a few things worth noting - mainly that Karen Clifton has already worked herself into the ground to the point she can no longer stand unaided, and a whole series working with Ed Balls seems to have given Katya Jones supernatural abilities, as she hovers alongside new partner Joe McFadden.

BBC/Ray Burminston Katya Jones, bringing levitation to the ballroom

BBC/Ray Burminston Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford is sporting a shorter do than usual as she poses alongside Anton DuBeke, and judging from Susan Calman’s beaming face, we think this new photo with Kevin Clifton will be replacing the one she already had on the fridge.

BBC/Ray Burminston Ruth Langsford

BBC/Ray Burminston Now that is a happy face

Check out all the photos in the gallery below…

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017: Couples Photos

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017: Couples Photos

1 of 15 Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova Share this slide:

BBC/Ray Burminston

While they’re all smiles in their photos, it’s fair to say that not all the celebrities are finding the training process a walk in the park, with comedian Susan Calman admitting she’s had to overcome dizzy spells while rehearsing for her first routine.

Former ‘Emmerdale’ star Gemma Atkinson has also revealed the toll that her training regime has taken on her body, sharing pictures of her bruised and battered feet on social media.

The first ‘Strictly’ live show kicks off on Saturday night at 6.25pm on BBC One.

Let’s just hope Mollie King is happier with her couples photo than she is with her individual shot, eh…?

'Strictly Come Dancing' 2017 Celebs