‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has named his top pick to take home the Glitterball Trophy this year.

After two weeks of performances with their professional partners, celebrity contestants Debbie McGee, Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold are all at the top of the leaderboard at present.

However, Craig reckons if we want to know who he thinks will be crowned this year’s champion, we should be looking a little closer to the middle.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Craig Revel Horwood

Last weekend, former ‘Emmerdale’ star Gemma and her professional partner Aljaž Skorjanec were in eighth place on the overall ‘Strictly’ leaderboard, after bagging a respectable 26 of a possible 40 points for their most recent routine.

On Saturday night (7 September), Gemma and Aljaž will be giving a Disney-inspired performance for Movies Week, dancing the Charleston to ‘The Bare Necessities’ from ‘The Jungle Book’.

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Gemma Atkinson

Last weekend, the first of this year’s ‘Strictly’ contestants left the competition, with ‘Holby City’ actress Chizzy Akudolu bidding farewell to the show, following a dance-off against comedian Brian Conley.

While Craig opted to save Chizzy, the rest of the panel voted for Brian to stay, including new Head Judge Shirley Ballas, who had the deciding vote.

Chizzy’s reaction to leaving the show was particularly emotional, leaving all of us crying along with her at home, and the following night was similarly tearful as she was interviewed by Zoe Ball on ‘Strictly’ spin-off ‘It Takes Two’.

Don’t miss Movies Week on ‘Strictly’, airing on BBC One on Saturday night.

