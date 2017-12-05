She’s made no secret of her desire to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, so it’s no surprise to see Gemma Collins is unimpressed with judge Craig Revel Horwood, after he suggested she was too low-rent to appear on it.

Earlier this year, The GC revealed her intention to sue the BBC when she infamously fell down a hole on stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards, later suggesting she’d drop the whole thing for a stint on ‘Strictly’ next year.

In response to this, Craig admitted he didn’t think Gemma was of a high enough “calibre” for ‘Strictly’, claiming: “[She] would be fun… but it’s not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom. We generally have people of a higher calibre than that.”