She’s made no secret of her desire to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, so it’s no surprise to see Gemma Collins is unimpressed with judge Craig Revel Horwood, after he suggested she was too low-rent to appear on it.
Earlier this year, The GC revealed her intention to sue the BBC when she infamously fell down a hole on stage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards, later suggesting she’d drop the whole thing for a stint on ‘Strictly’ next year.
In response to this, Craig admitted he didn’t think Gemma was of a high enough “calibre” for ‘Strictly’, claiming: “[She] would be fun… but it’s not very often that we have reality stars take to the ballroom. We generally have people of a higher calibre than that.”
Speaking to The Sun, Gemma has now vowed: “We all have to start somewhere. I’ll burst onto that dance floor and show them what a samba is! He won’t know what’s hit him.”
In 2015, Gemma was rumoured to have been ditched from ‘Strictly’ at the last minute, and while BBC bosses usually have a policy of declining to comment on speculation, they made a special exception in this case.
They said: “She has never met with ‘Strictly’ bookers and there were no plans for her to appear on the show.”
While ‘Strictly’ remains a pipedream for the ‘TOWIE’ staple, Gemma has previously appeared on reality shows including ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, ‘Splash!’ and ‘Sugar Free Farm’. An upcoming stint on ‘Celebs Go Dating’ has also been confirmed.
So far, only one ‘TOWIE’ cast member has made the jump to ‘Strictly’, with Mark Wright finishing in fourth place back in 2014.