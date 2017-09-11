‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out about the controversy surrounding the lack of same-sex couples on the show.

Over the weekend, comedian and ‘Strictly’ contestant Susan Calman spoke out in defence of the fact she had been partnered with a man on the show, insisting that she had already fought hard for the LGBT+ community and was taking more heat than other gay stars who had competed in the show in the past.

In response to this, ‘Strictly’ bosses issued a statement claiming there were “no plans” to deviate from the “traditional format of mixed-sex couples”, though Craig has said he can see this changing in the near future.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Revel Horwood

Speaking on Monday’s (11 September) ‘Lorraine’, Craig explained: “In the world of competition there are same-sex couples that do it as well so there is no reason why that can’t happen.

“It’s just I guess the Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year and I think it’ll probably happen next year.”

Addressing the history of same-sex partnerships in the world of dance, Craig continued: “When you consider the tango was originally danced between two men anyway.

“It’s amazing - seeing Argentine Tango between two men is powerful and explosive and the same can happen between two women. There’s nothing wrong, I mean you can get married now, can’t you?

“It’s great to celebrate anyone’s sexuality. And… it’s not just about sex it’s about dancing.”

Craig previously voiced his support for having same-sex couples on the show, claiming in 2015 that this would “most certainly” become a reality in future series.

‘Lorraine’ airs every weekday from 8.30am.

