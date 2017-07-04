‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has called for the results of each week’s public vote to be released, in a bid to put a stop to “fix” claims from viewers.

The decision about which contestant leaves ‘Strictly’ each week is decided by a combination of the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes, though in recent years, certain contestants’ departures have led to raised eyebrows from viewers.

To put a stop to this, Craig has suggested that viewers should be able to find out the full results of the votes each week.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Craig Revel Horwood

Last year, we were only one week into the competition when bosses were forced to speak out over reports of a “fix”, when some suggested the show had been swayed deliberately in Daisy Lowe’s favour.

Professional dancer Brendan Cole later admitted that he was a little befuddled about some of the judges’ scoring, claiming he disagreed with them over a number of their decisions that series.

Meanwhile, rival reality show ‘The X Factor’ has made the results of its public vote available to the public at the end of every series, which has often thrown out some surprises.

The most recent results, forx example, revealed that novelty rapper Honey G wasn’t quite as popular with the public as Simon Cowell would have us believe.

