Rachel Riley Has A Surprising Take On The 'Strictly Come Dancing' Curse

Rachel Riley has claimed she doesn’t believe the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ curse actually exists, despite falling victim to it while on the show.
The so-called curse refers to the fact many contestants have broken up with long-term partners either during or shortly after their time on the BBC ballroom competition - something which happened to Rachel when she appeared back in 2013.
After splitting from husband and university sweetheart Jamie Gilbert, Rachel went on to date former dance partner Pasha Kovalev, but is insistent the show isn’t responsible for the situation.
Speaking to the Daily Express, she said: “I don’t think there’s a ‘Strictly’ curse, but it does serve as a magnifying glass that shows up pre-existing fault lines.”
Rachel went on to reveal she has even gone on to forge a good friendship with her ex-husband, despite her and Pasha’s relationship.
“I met him at university and our relationship ended. We just became good friends. We are still good friends,” she said. “You have to find the right person. It is better to find the right person than stay with the wrong person.”
The ‘Countdown’ presenter also admitted she doesn’t feel the pressure for herself and Pasha to wed, claiming she is “perfectly happy” with their relationship as it is.
“I have got a good relationship with my other half. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes,” she said.
“That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled.”
Rachel previously admitted she didn’t believe her and Pasha were compatible when they first met, telling The Sun: “I can only speak for myself but if I had seen on paper that I would have ended up with a ballroom dancer from Russia - we didn’t even speak the same language growing up, I liked football and maths - it doesn’t really work.
“But I guess it’s about personality and we just found we get on really well and we have a good relationship.”