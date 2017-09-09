‘EastEnders’ heartthrob Davood Ghadami has refused to rule out getting shirtless on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in a bid to win.

The actor, who plays Kush Kazemi on the BBC soap, is one of the 15 contestants talking part in the ballroom competition this year, and won’t be afraid of unleashing his toned body to bag votes.

BBC Davood Ghadami is one of this year's 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebs

After co-star Jonnie Peacock joked he’s had his top off the whole time during group dance rehearsals, Davood joked: “I don’t put it on! Will I put a shirt on? No. I’m joking!”

Being slightly more serious, he continued: “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. If it works for the dance you’ll have to see.”

Davood follows in a long line of ‘EastEnders’ stars to take on the challenge of ‘Strictly’, with the likes of Kellie Bright and Jake Wood going far in the competition in recent years.

And it seems he is feeling the expectation that he will match their performances.

BBC Davood isn't ruling out stripping off on the show

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other reporters, he said: “You know what? There is a bit of pressure but then ultimately we’re all in it as an individual entity.

“But I think what actors are able to do in this is make it their own - in the character sense, in the story sense.

“I’m hoping whoever I get partnered with will allow me to do the same.”

Asked if Kush’s upcoming heart attack could pave the way for him to make an exit - either temporary or permanent - from the soap, he teased: “We shall see. I don’t want to give too much away. I think that was part of the storyline anyway, as far as I’m aware. You’ll have to see, keep watching.”

Davood also spoke about who he thinks his biggest competition will be, naming Reverend Richard Coles as the dark horse.

“I’m going to say the Reverend - I think he’s brilliant,” he said.

“He’s gone all in with the dancing, he’s not holding back and I might vote for him if I’m allowed!”

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ launches on Saturday (9 September) at 7pm on BBC One, when the celebrities will learn who their professional dance partners are.

'Strictly' Dream Pairings