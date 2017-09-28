Debbie McGee has defended herself from accusations she has too much dance experience to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The former magician’s assistant trained as a ballet dancer many years ago, which some ‘Strictly’ fans complained put her at an advantage over other contestants who don’t have a dance background.

This criticism only intensified after her Paso Doble during last Saturday’s (23 September) live show earned her 30 points out of a possible 40, putting her at second place on the leader board.