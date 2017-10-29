Debbie McGee is continuing to go from strength to strength in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, topping the leaderboard after Saturday (28 October) night’s Halloween special.
The TV personality performed a Frankenstein-themed Charleston with her partner Giovanni Pernice, landing a whopping 39 points from the judges:
The lifts. Debbie’s wig. The outfit change. Giovanni’s absolutely horrendous hairpiece. It was a ‘Strictly’ masterpiece.
Shirley Ballas was so impressed that she declared Debbie the new ‘Queen Of Latin’, telling her: “There was nothing I didn’t like.”
Sadly, not everyone fared so well and Dance Off regular Simon Rimmer could find himself in trouble again, thanks to his shaky American Smooth, set to Tom Jones’s ‘Delilah’.
The ‘Sunday Brunch’ host scored just 16 points for his ‘Sweeney Todd’-inspired routine, with Darcey Bussell labelling it “lumpy” as Shirley tried to find some positive things to say before admitting his technique was “bad”.
Could Simon end up in the bottom two (again)? It’s looking likely.
Sunday (29 October) night’s results show will see another couple leave the competition.
Tune in to BBC1 at 7.15pm to find out who has danced for the final time.