‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Debbie McGee made the mother of all blunders as she accidently revealed the latest result hours before it aired on TV.

It is an open secret that the Sunday night results show is filmed following the live show on Saturday, airing 24 hours later, with the contestants and studio audience sworn to secrecy so not to spoil the result.

However, Debbie let slip Reverend Richard Coles had become the latest celebrity to leave the competition as she presented her BBC Radio Berkshire show on Sunday (8 October).

*SPOILER ALERT* Here's the moment @bbcstrictly contestant Debbie McGee let slip who was next to leave the show, hours before the result 😳💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/Yn8DgQ882b — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) October 9, 2017

Speaking live on air, she said she was “very sad” to see them go, before she quickly realised her mistake and made up a bizarre story to try and cover her tracks.

“He fell over at one point and had to be treated and everything else, so now we’re waiting to see what’s going to happen in the results show tonight,” she said.

BBC Richard Coles left the competition after a dance-off with Simon Rimmer

Her slip up came after online speculation Debbie was the one who had in fact left the competition, following her performance of the American Smooth with partner Giovanni Pernice during Saturday evening’s Movie Week special.

After topping the leader board the previous week, the pair scored a lower 29 points from the judges.

The results show actually saw Richard land in the dance-off alongside Simon Rimmer, with the judges voting to save the ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.

