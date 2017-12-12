This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final will feature all four celebrity contestants dancing until the end of the show for the first time ever, it has been revealed.

In previous series, one of the four finalists was always voted off within the first hour of the show.

But this year show bosses have decided that all of the celebrities will dance three dances, with the public deciding who is crowned the winner at the end of Saturday night’s show.

The show confirmed the twist on Twitter: “In the #Strictly Grand Final each of our four couples will dance a Judges’ Pick, a Showdance and their own Favourite Dance. It’s a public vote only. Then… the winners will be announced. ”