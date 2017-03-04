‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Fans Could Be Seeing Frank Lampard On The Dancefloor

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are currently busy trying to secure celebrities for the 2017 series, and Frank Lampard is reportedly at the top of their wishlist.
A number of ex-sports stars have been a huge hit on the show in years gone by, and producers apparently think Frank could be a perfect fit.
A source told the Sun: “It’s the time of the year when the wish list is being drawn up and Frank Lampard is one of the names that ticks all the boxes.
“They would love to have him on board so we will see how things progress in the coming weeks.
“He has impressed people with his hilarious appearances on ‘Play To The Whistle’ and comes across as a natural for a big TV series like ‘Strictly’.”
If the footballer does sign up, he’ll be following in the footsteps of his wife Christine Bleakley, who appeared on the show back in 2008.
This year, it’s not just celebs that bosses to find, as they’re also looking for a replacement for head judge Len Goodman, who stepped down at the end of the last series.
A number of names have been linked to the role, and a new one was recently added to the mix, in the form of Strictly’s chief choreographer Jason Gilkison.