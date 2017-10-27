This week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Halloween special has turned into a nightmare for several of the celebs and professional dancers, after they were struck down with illness or injury.
Chef Simon Rimmer’s week went from bad to worse after finding himself in the bottom two on last Sunday’s show.
In the dance-off, the ‘Sunday Brunch’ presenter took a tumble and hurt his leg, which meant he was unable to rehearse at all at the start of the week.
Meanwhile, comic and presenter Susan Calman has been struck down with a cold.
And the professional dancers haven’t fared much better either.
Gemma Atkinson’s partner Aljaz Skorjanec is nursing a damaged neck, after rehearsing this week’s Jive.
He’s been temporarily replaced by Amy Dowden, who left the show last week with her axed dance partner Brian Conley, to practise with the former ‘Emmerdale’ actress.
Singer Mollie King has also been forced to rehearse with several different stand-ins after her partner AJ Pritchard was forced to pull out of rehearsals with a stomach bug.
In a video message to fans, Mollie said: “I’ve danced the cha-cha with three different boys so stressed would be an understatement.”
However, AJ has since taken to Twitter to reassure Mollie that he will be well enough to perform on Saturday.
An ‘Strictly’ insider told The Sun: “It’s been a hell of a week. It’s as though half have been hit by a Halloween curse.
“Aljaz has been with Gemma planning their routine while Amy demonstrates the moves.
“But it’s all about chemistry, and these setbacks make pulling it all together in time even more challenging.”