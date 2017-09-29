‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Janette Manrara was left in need of medical attention, following an accident while training with partner Aston Merrygold.
Janette and Aston are currently rehearsing for their performance in the second live show of the current series, during which they’ll be dancing a Salsa to ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi.
However, while attempting one of the routine’s lifts in rehearsal, the former JLS singer wound up dropping Janette, leaving her in need of being checked over by one of the show’s medics.
Undeterred, after being given the go-ahead by medical professionals, the pair have decided to continue with the “ambitious” choreography they’d had planned, after topping the leaderboard in last week’s live show.
An insider told The Sun: “Janette was very gracious and doesn’t want it to impact him. She still trusts him to get the lift right when it really counts on Saturday night.
“They obviously feel under pressure to live up to their early success and that has led to them coming up with an incredibly ambitious routine.
The source also revealed that their routine features a number of “risky” moves, including one moment in the performance which could easily set Janette up for a “kick in the head”, but added: “They are determined to finish top again.”
With 31 points of a possible 40, Janette and Aston got off to a flying start last week, but they have stiff competition from competitors Debbie McGee and Joe McFadden, who were awarded 30 and 29 points respectively.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday (30 September) at 6.45pm on BBC One, with the first couple of the series bowing out in the following night’s results show.