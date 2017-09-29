‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Janette Manrara was left in need of medical attention, following an accident while training with partner Aston Merrygold.

Janette and Aston are currently rehearsing for their performance in the second live show of the current series, during which they’ll be dancing a Salsa to ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi.

However, while attempting one of the routine’s lifts in rehearsal, the former JLS singer wound up dropping Janette, leaving her in need of being checked over by one of the show’s medics.