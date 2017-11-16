'Strictly Come Dancing's Joe McFadden Hints He Could Quit 'Holby City' After Show Finishes

Joe McFadden fans should make the most of him on ‘Holby City’ while they still can, as he’s hinted he may quit the show when his stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is over.
The actor, who plays Raf Di Lucca on the BBC medical drama, has claimed participating on ‘Strictly’ has given him the urge to try other things.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “‘Strictly’ has given me the hunger to do live entertainment again, perhaps a little play or a musical.
“It’s sort of given me a hunger for going out into the world and doing other stuff.
“So perhaps my time might be coming to an end in the near future is all I’m saying.”
He added: “Now I’ve got the dancing feet, it would be a shame to not do a little musical instead or disco dancing.”
Joe joined ‘Holby’ in 2014, and his character has been at the centre of a number of big storylines, including his relationships with Cara Martinez and Essie Harrison.
Prior to that, he’d previously had stage roles in productions of ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, ‘Rent’ and ‘Rainbow Kiss’.
Joe has proved to be a surprise hit on the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor this series, after being partnered up with professional dancer Katya Jones.
He bagged a 10 from Head Judge Shirley Ballas for his Paso Doble last month, while his Charleston proved to be a huge hit with the judges, picking up 36 points out of a possible 40.
This week will see him and Katya take on the Salsa to ‘Ride On Time’ by Black Box, during the special live show from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.