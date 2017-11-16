'Strictly Come Dancing's Joe McFadden Hints He Could Quit 'Holby City' After Show Finishes

Joe McFadden fans should make the most of him on ‘Holby City’ while they still can, as he’s hinted he may quit the show when his stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is over. The actor, who plays Raf Di Lucca on the BBC medical drama, has claimed participating on ‘Strictly’ has given him the urge to try other things.

BBC Joe McFadden plays Raf di Lucca on 'Holby City'

BBC Joe is partnered with Katya Jones on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Joe has proved to be a surprise hit on the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor this series, after being partnered up with professional dancer Katya Jones. He bagged a 10 from Head Judge Shirley Ballas for his Paso Doble last month, while his Charleston proved to be a huge hit with the judges, picking up 36 points out of a possible 40. This week will see him and Katya take on the Salsa to ‘Ride On Time’ by Black Box, during the special live show from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.