‘Holby City’ star Joe McFadden has been announced as the sixth celebrity taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The news that the Scottish actor - who had not previously been linked to the series - is taking part was revealed on the show’s social media accounts on Saturday (12 August) morning:
Joe’s also shared his excitement, in a statement which reads: ”‘Strictly’ is one of the biggest, most entertaining shows on TV and being asked to be part of it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’m thrilled and terrified about in equal measures.”
The actor is best-known for playing Raffaello ‘Raf’ di Lucca in the BBC medical drama, but fans might also know him as PC Joe Mason from ‘Heartbeat’.
Joe counts Gemma Atkinson, Ruth Langsford, Reverend Richard Coles, Davood Ghadami and Mollie King as his ‘Strictly’ Class of 2017 competitors, with more stars being announced in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the professionals have already begun training ahead of finding out who they will be paired with in the coming weeks.