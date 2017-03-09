Anton Du Beke is one step closer to landing a spot on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judging team, with reports claiming he’s about to film a screen test to determine how well he fits on the panel.

The long-serving ‘Strictly’ pro’s name has repeatedly cropped up in conjunction with a judging role, ever since former Head Judge Len Goodman announced last year that he was stepping down.

According to The Sun, BBC bosses are keen to give Anton a chance, and will use the screen test to help them make up their minds.