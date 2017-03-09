Anton Du Beke is one step closer to landing a spot on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judging team, with reports claiming he’s about to film a screen test to determine how well he fits on the panel.
The long-serving ‘Strictly’ pro’s name has repeatedly cropped up in conjunction with a judging role, ever since former Head Judge Len Goodman announced last year that he was stepping down.
According to The Sun, BBC bosses are keen to give Anton a chance, and will use the screen test to help them make up their minds.
An insider told The Sun: “Everyone loves Anton and he has been one of the favourites for the job because of his seniority and for being on the show since it started.
“He would be like a younger Len and the transition would definitely be a smooth one. They’ve obviously not ruled out other people but it’s a good sign for Anton.”
Speaking of those “other people”, it seems the job isn’t quite Anton’s just yet, with The Sun saying that fellow rumoured stars Karen Hardy and Gary Edwards will also be undergoing camera tests.
However, two names we apparently can rule out are Arlene Phillips and Australian ‘Dancing With The Stars’ judge Helen Richey, who it seems producers have decided won’t be right for the job.
And while it’s been heavily reported that whoever gets the job will be replacing Len, it seems that ballet expert Darcey Bussell will get the new distinction of Head Judge, meaning her decision would be final in the event of a tie-break situation.
A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Anton has previously had the backing of Len himself, who said he wants his replacement to be an expert in ballroom, while even controversial former pro James Jordan has said the long-serving professional is the right man for the job.