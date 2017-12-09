A ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ spokesperson has shot down rumours that professional dancer Karen Clifton is to be ditched next year, after hitting a rough patch with husband and co-star Kevin.
On Saturday (9 December), The Sun reported that if Karen and Kevin were to split up, bosses already know where their loyalties would lie, with the former potentially being up for the chop.
However, a representative for the show has now branded these rumours “nonsense” insisting that Karen’s place on the show is no less secure than any of the other professionals.
In a statement to The Mirror, a spokesperson explained: “This is nonsense as no decisions have been made about the next series.”
Speculation first began about Kevin and Karen’s marriage when he publicly thanked her for “putting up with” him throughout this year’s series.
Addressing this, she later admitted that they were “working on” their relationship, stating: “We’re just a regular couple, we’ve been together for seven years and like any other relationship you have your ups and downs and nothing is ever perfect so you make it work.
“We just need to keep pushing... and relationships take work, it’s not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like ‘Strictly’.”
Karen left the show fairly early on this year, having been partnered with celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, while Kevin fared a little better in his partnership with comedian Susan Calman.
One more couple will leave the ‘Strictly’ dance floor for good in tonight’s semi-finals, with this year’s winner being crowned live on BBC One next week.