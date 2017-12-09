A ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ spokesperson has shot down rumours that professional dancer Karen Clifton is to be ditched next year, after hitting a rough patch with husband and co-star Kevin.

On Saturday (9 December), The Sun reported that if Karen and Kevin were to split up, bosses already know where their loyalties would lie, with the former potentially being up for the chop.

However, a representative for the show has now branded these rumours “nonsense” insisting that Karen’s place on the show is no less secure than any of the other professionals.