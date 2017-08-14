‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Karen Clifton has reflected on the “difficult time” she had on the show last year, following the departure of celebrity partner Will Young.

Last year, Karen had to bow out of the show early, when the ‘Leave Right Now’ singer announced that he was stepping down from the show, for what he later described as a “number” of personal reasons.

Looking ahead, Karen has revealed her hopes for the upcoming new series of ‘Strictly’, telling the Daily Star: “[Last year] was a difficult time. This series I’m just hoping for a partner that’s fun and wants a good time and who will enjoy the journey - and be there.”