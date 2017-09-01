Strictly Come Dancing's Mollie King Spills The Beans On How Bosses Select Their Partners

Mollie King has opened up about the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional selection process, revealing how it will be decided which dancer she’ll be partnered with during her time on the show.

This year’s launch show is being filmed next week, with Mollie revealing she got the chance to strut her stuff with a few of the professionals before bosses decide who her partner will be.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Mollie King

Mollie was the first of this year’s 15 contestants to be announced last month, with ‘Strictly’ fans finally getting to see the new batch of contestants in action for the first time when this year’s launch show airs next weekend.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Mollie and her fellow 'Strictly' stars hit the red carpet

This will also be when we found out who this year’s couples are, with three new professionals having joined the show earlier this year, replacing Natalie Lowe, Oksana Platero and reigning champion Joanne Clifton.

However, Joanne will be returning to the show for one last performance with winning celebrity contestant Ore Oduba, when they perform their winner’s dance during the show.

The launch will also feature a special tribute to former ‘Strictly’ presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last month at the age of 89.

The 15th series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ kicks off on Saturday 9 September on BBC One.

