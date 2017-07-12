Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman has taken a jibe at pro dancer Anton Du Beke, claiming the long-serving professional dancer wouldn’t have been the right person to replace him.
Anton was one of several names in the frame to become Head Judge on the panel, after Len stepped down at the end of the last series.
He made no secret of his desire to step into Len’s shoes, but eventually lost out to newcomer Shirley Ballas - something which Len reckons is probably for the best.
Speaking to The Sun, Len said: “I don’t know if it would ever work with Anton as a judge.
“But I am sure they will always find a job for him, as he is a dad now and he has twins.”
Anton will remain on ‘Strictly’ as one of the professional dancers this year, where he will be joined by three newbies, who are replacing the recently departed Joanne Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Oksana Platero.
Fellow pro Brendan Cole was also in the running to replace Len, but he too missed out to Shirley.
The British-born ballroom and Latin dancer and international coach confirmed her appointment in May, saying in a statement: “I am so excited and over the moon to have been given this wonderful opportunity. I can’t wait to get in to the ballroom and be part of the incredible and respected judging panel.
“’Strictly’ is so loved by the British public, I have always been a massive fan. I just can’t wait!”
She will sit alongside returning judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.
Celebrities who have been linked to the new series so far include Bros singer Matt Goss, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former ‘X Factor’ winner Alexandra Burke, daytime presenter Ruth Langsford, and The One Show’s Angela Scanlon.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.