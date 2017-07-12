Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Len Goodman has taken a jibe at pro dancer Anton Du Beke, claiming the long-serving professional dancer wouldn’t have been the right person to replace him.

Anton was one of several names in the frame to become Head Judge on the panel, after Len stepped down at the end of the last series.

He made no secret of his desire to step into Len’s shoes, but eventually lost out to newcomer Shirley Ballas - something which Len reckons is probably for the best.