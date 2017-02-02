Gary Edwards has addressed rumours that he’s to take over from Len Goodman on the next series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

For the past few days, the self-professed Ballroom Giant has repeatedly been named as a potential replacement for Len, who left a vacancy as Head Judge when he stepped down at the end of last year.

Now, Gary - a friend of Len’s - has had his say on the matter in an interview on ‘This Morning’, admitting that the persistent rumours have rather built his hopes up.