With the first of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars now officially confirmed by the BBC, it seems the second star on the line-up may have been leaked ahead of schedule.
According to The Sun, comedian Brian Conley has signed up for the forthcoming 15th series of ‘Strictly’, after being hooked on last year’s run.
“He’s a born performer and really knows how to get a crowd going given his years of experience playing Buttons in panto.”
The source added that given the stunts Brian has been involved in during the past 12 months, including fire-eating on ‘Loose Women’ and flashing his behind on ‘The Wright Stuff’, he “won’t be afraid to try anything on the Strictly dance floor”.
They concluded: “He was addicted to the series last year and even came to watch the live shows to get some tips – he really can’t wait to get going.”
While a BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the “speculation”, they have teased that ‘Strictly’ fans won’t have long to wait until contestant number two’s identity is revealed:
The Saturdays singer Mollie King was the first of the contestants competing on the show this year on Monday (7 August), with a host of other celebs having been rumoured in the past few months.
Among them are fitness guru Joe Wicks, ITV daytime star Ruth Langsford and Bros singer Matt Goss, who previously took part in the show’s Christmas special in 2013.
