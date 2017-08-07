With the first of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars now officially confirmed by the BBC, it seems the second star on the line-up may have been leaked ahead of schedule.

According to The Sun, comedian Brian Conley has signed up for the forthcoming 15th series of ‘Strictly’, after being hooked on last year’s run.

Ferdaus Shamim via Getty Images Brian Conley

The source added that given the stunts Brian has been involved in during the past 12 months, including fire-eating on ‘Loose Women’ and flashing his behind on ‘The Wright Stuff’, he “won’t be afraid to try anything on the Strictly dance floor”.

While a BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the “speculation”, they have teased that ‘Strictly’ fans won’t have long to wait until contestant number two’s identity is revealed:

The second celebrity contestant confirmed for #Strictly 2017 will be revealed tomorrow. Keep your eyes peeled 👀 @bbcstrictly — BBC Strictly Press (@bbcstrictlyPR) August 7, 2017

The Saturdays singer Mollie King was the first of the contestants competing on the show this year on Monday (7 August), with a host of other celebs having been rumoured in the past few months.

