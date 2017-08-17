‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are apparently keen to rope in some of the ‘Love Island’ cast to hit the dance floor in the future.
Despite the fact that the BBC has traditionally shied away from signing up full-blown reality stars for ‘Strictly’ (Mark Wright being one notable exception), it seems the hit ITV show has won them over, as they consider stars for next year’s cast.
An insider told the Sun: “Though they don’t want to admit it, everyone on the production team behind ‘Strictly’ is obsessed with ‘Love Island’.
“The casting team have struggled to get big names involved and as ‘Love Island’ appeals to a range of audiences, it makes sense to get them involved.”
‘Strictly’ will have to get in line though, with reports already claiming that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses are keen to snag both Jonny Mitchell and Mike “Muggy Mike” Thalassitis to head Down Under, following their success in ‘Love Island’.
Just weeks after leaving the villa, Mike has already agreed to appear on yet another dating show, signing up for an upcoming celebrity special of ‘Dinner Date’.
Meanwhile, the line-up for this year’s ‘Strictly’ is gradually taking shape, with producers already confirming a varied array of stars, from pop singers Mollie King and Aston Merrygold to Communards-star-turned-reverend Richard Coles and comedian Susan Calman.
Also getting ready to throw on their dancing shoes are ITV daytime queen Ruth Langsford, soap stars Davood Ghadami and Gemma Atkinson, ‘Sunday Brunch’ host Simon Rimmer and ‘Holby City’ actor Joe McFadden.
‘Strictly’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.