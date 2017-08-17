‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are apparently keen to rope in some of the ‘Love Island’ cast to hit the dance floor in the future.

Despite the fact that the BBC has traditionally shied away from signing up full-blown reality stars for ‘Strictly’ (Mark Wright being one notable exception), it seems the hit ITV show has won them over, as they consider stars for next year’s cast.

ITV The cast of 'Love Island'

‘Strictly’ will have to get in line though, with reports already claiming that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses are keen to snag both Jonny Mitchell and Mike “Muggy Mike” Thalassitis to head Down Under, following their success in ‘Love Island’.

Just weeks after leaving the villa, Mike has already agreed to appear on yet another dating show, signing up for an upcoming celebrity special of ‘Dinner Date’.

‘Strictly’ returns to BBC One in the autumn.

